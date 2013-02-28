Digital Media Center
Milwaukee Brewer's Missing Sausage Costume Is Returned

Published February 28, 2013 at 3:00 AM CST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today, is a missing link found. As in sausage.

At Milwaukee Brewer's games, a regular on field promotion is a race between seven-foot-long sausages. We should say people wearing sausage costumes. There a hotdog, a bratwurst, a Polish sausage - you know, you get the idea. So earlier this month, the Italian sausage disappeared.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that sausage was seen bar-hopping. Photos appeared of someone wearing the costume at several local watering holes. And last night, Guido the Sausage was surrendered at a bar. A bartender told the Journal-Sentinel that a couple guys plopped the $3,000 costume on a barstool with the warning: You Did Not See Anything.

It's not clear who, if anyone, will get the reward offered for finding the costume: a year's supply of mustard and sauerkraut.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

