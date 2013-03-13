Indianapolis Airport Named Best In North America

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

One American airport already has that wow factor, which brings us to today's last word in business, which is: First Class.

The Indianapolis International Airport was named the Best Airport in North America by the Airports Council International. They're right. It's nice. The annual Airport Service Quality awards are determined by year-round passenger satisfaction surveys.

MONTAGNE: Other winners include Cape Town International Airport, deemed Best in Africa. I can vouch for that. In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi won the top honor.

INSKEEP: And South Korea's Seoul Incheon Airport was awarded the Best of Asia Pacific, even though unlike the Indianapolis Airport, it does not have an Indy 500 themed restaurant, I assume.

