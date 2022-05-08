© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Business & Education

This educator writes 'anti-narcocorridos' — songs that tell the story of heroes

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published May 8, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT

Mexican singer Vivir Quintana talks about her latest song, 'El Corrido de Milo Vela,' which tells the story of one of the many journalists who have been murdered in Mexico for doing their jobs.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
