Business & Education

Inflation and fears of a recession, contribute to falling financial markets

By Steve Inskeep,
David Gura
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT

The sell-off in stock markets keeps getting worse as investors grow fearful about inflation, and whether the Federal Reserve can cool prices without sparking a recession.

Business & Education
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
David Gura
Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.
