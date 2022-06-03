© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Business & Education

Former bond manager shares investing strategy that he calls strategic mediocrity

By Mary Childs
Published June 3, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT

Financial markets have been volatile this year, leading some to figure out ways to navigate the risk. A former fund manager says his long-term strategy for success was to avoid winning.

Business & Education
Mary Childs
Mary Childs (she/her) is a co-host and correspondent for NPR's Planet Money podcast. Before joining the team in 2019, she was a senior reporter at Barron's magazine, where she covered the alternatives industry, the bond market and capitalism. Before that, she worked at the Financial Times and Bloomberg News. She's written about the pioneering of new asset classes like time, billionaire's proposals to solve inequality and diversity and discrimination in the finance industry. Before all that, she was also a Watson Fellow, spending a year traveling the world painting portraits. She graduated from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, with a degree in business journalism and an honors thesis comparing the use and significance of media sting operations in the U.S. and India.
