© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alabama Public Radio will be carrying NPR News for the rest of the day. Classical music will return on Monday.
Business & Education

Why Russia says it has not defaulted on its foreign debt

By A Martínez,
Alina Selyukh
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT

Russia officially defaulted on its foreign-currency debt for the first time in over a century. But it does not consider itself in default because its payments have been blocked by Western sanctions.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Business & Education
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate