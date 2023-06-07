Chris Licht is out at CNN after a series of missteps

Updated June 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM ET

Chris Licht came into the top spot at CNN pronouncing he had a clear view of what was wrong with the cable news channel, the vision to fix it, and the corporate backing that would enable him to turn the ship around.

Barely more than a year later, with the channel's battered ratings further sagging, the formats for key shows still in doubt, internal strife at crisis levels, a botched town hall with former President Donald Trump to explain, and journalists inside CNN still questioning what his vision is, Licht is gone, having lost the support of the corporate patron who wooed him to the network, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav.

Zaslav personally confirmed the news to staffers after published reports that Licht was out.

Licht had argued that CNN had strayed too far from its roots, and spent much of his time publicly condemning the network's coverage of Trump, Covid-19 pandemic, and many other key subjects. According to colleagues at CNN, that created a deep internal rift, as did his near-constant focus on how CNN had operated under his popular predecessor, Jeff Zucker.

While his views on the network's overheated focus on Trump found some sympathies within CNN, Licht's remarks about Covid coverage, contained in a recently published 13,000-word profile by The Atlantic's Tim Alberta, uniformly outraged his journalists.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

