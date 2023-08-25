Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
Business & Education

Thousands of Chicago kids are left without a bus ride to school amid driver shortages

By Nereida Moreno
Published August 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT

As the school year begins in Chicago, thousands of parents are struggling to deal with a bus driver shortage.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
Business & Education NPR National News
Nereida Moreno
Nereida Moreno is a producer on WBEZ’s Morning Shift program. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune’s metro desk with a focus on immigration and Latino communities. Prior to that, Nereida was a breaking news reporter with the Southern California News Group. She covered crime and public safety issues in her native San Bernardino, Calif. before moving to Chicago in 2016.Nereida earned bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and American Studies from California State University, Fullerton. She drinks beer in her spare time.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate