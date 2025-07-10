Digital Media Center
Alabama Writers Showcase: Angels of Fire in the Kudzu Realm

Alabama Public Radio
Published July 10, 2025 at 7:40 AM CDT
Baillee Majors

Alabama Public Radio presents local writers reading their own works! The Alabama Writers Wednesday Night Showcase puts a spotlight on emerging voices in Alabama’s literary world.

The first episode features a story about sin, damaged people and redemption found in a kudzu patch at the edge of a small town.

Hear John Nielsen read Angels of Fire in the Kudzu Realm.

The Alabama Writers Wednesday Night Showcase is hosted Cam Marston and airs on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. through August 6.

