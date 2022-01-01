1 of 7 — APR 40th Mug 3.jpg 2 of 7 — We Are Alabama Public Radio Kathleen Kirk Stove 3 of 7 — Kathleen Kirk Stoves - painting 4 of 7 — Kathleen Kirk Stoves -Studio Close 5 of 7 — Kathleen Kirk Stoves - Mural 6 of 7 — Kathleen Kirk Stoves - studio wide 7 of 7 — APR 40th Mug Promo.png

Kathleen Kirk Stoves is a local Mobile, AL artist who is passionate about using her talents to support her community. In July 2020, Kathleen finished her largest outdoor mural to date at Central Presbyterian Church in Mobile. Soon after, she was hired for two more murals to be completed across the street at The Alabama School of Math and Science. You can see all three of these large-scale murals at the corner of Dauphin and Ann Street, near midtown Mobile. In addition to her mural work, she works with a variety of media such as printmaking and pyrography. You can learn more about her art on her site.

Kathleen is also a public media fan who agreed to create a special image to celebrate Alabama Public Radio's 40th anniversary. The image at the top of the page celebrates the diversity of Alabama Public Radio listeners and the variety of voices that create the unique content you enjoy on APR each and every day. Kathleen graciously agreed to a brief interview with APR to discuss her story and the inspirations behind her artwork. You can learn more by watching the video below.

Kathleen Kirk Stoves - Mobile Artist

Join us in celebrating 40 years of service to Alabama by visiting our timeline. For a monthly contribution of $10 or more per month, you can choose to receive as a “Thank You Gift” the 40th-anniversary coffee mug emblazoned with her artwork.

