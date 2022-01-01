Introducing the new membership portal!

Jeff Deneen /

Alabama Public Radio is excited to introduce the new donation website and member portal. With this new tool, you can update your contact information, manage your credit card information, and change your donation amount, all online .

When we decided to implement the new platform, we decided not to move your credit card information to the new platform. Part of that decision was based on keeping your credit card information secure. If you are a monthly donor, we are asking you to re-enter your information. You can use your credit card or use your bank account for a direct withdrawal. By using your bank account, you help us save money on processing charges.

You can visit that page by clicking the donate button above or here.

If you have any questions, please email membership at any time.

Thank you for your support.