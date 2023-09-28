-
With gridlock persisting in Washington, a government shutdown is looking more and more likely ahead of Saturday night's deadline. If federal funding stops, some children in Alabama could be left hungry.
Mobile residents wore Hawaiian shirts and ballcaps with shark fins and parrots to remember the port city’s favorite son. Singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett went to elementary school and high school in Alabama’s port city. His death from skin cancer hit local fans hard. APR begins this remembrance at a time when Buffett remember his home town at perhaps its darkest time…
Recovery officials give Alabamians information on how to recover from mental health conditions, substance abuseNational Recovery Month occurs each year during September. As the month ends, Alabama officials are offering information for people recovering from substance use disorders or mental health conditions.
A three-judge panel has scheduled a hearing next week on redrawing Alabama's Congressional map. Three proposed plans were submitted by Richard Allen, the lawyer appointed by the judges. Allen's options would alter the boundaries of Congressional District 2 so that Black voters comprise between 48.5% and 50.1% of the voting-age population, a shift that could put the seat in Democratic hands.
The cost of a new Alabama super-size prison now under construction rose to more than $1 billion, complicating the state's plans to build two of the behemoth facilities. The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority approved a final price of $1.08 billion for the prison now under construction in Elmore County.
A new report shows expanding Medicaid in Alabama would lead to a boost in the economy. The new data from the nonprofit Community Catalyst shows more residents are at risk of falling into the Medicaid coverage gap. This is due to scaling back policies that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Tuscaloosa festival that attracts upwards of 10,000 people each year is looking for artists and performers.
The Supreme Court allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state's plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.
A court-appointed special master submitted three proposals for new congressional districts in Alabama as federal judges oversee the drawing of new lines to provide greater representation for Black voters. The results reflected the views of political observers APR listeners heard from yesterday.
An Alabama inmate would be the test subject for the "experimental" execution method of nitrogen hypoxia, his lawyers argued, as they asked judges to deny the state's request to carry out his death sentence using the new method.
The American Library Association is a nonprofit nonpartisan organization that has been pushing back against book bans nationwide. Alabama is among a number of states which are in the process of removing themselves from the ALA due to the organization’s defense of controversial books
A new study shows there is a connection between time management, particularly in organization, and sleep quality in full-time college students. That’s according to research conducted at The University of Alabama.