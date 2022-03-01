Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive up gas prices

Gas prices in Alabama could possibly rise due to the war in Ukraine.

The White House hasn’t imposed sanctions against Russian oil and gas. But that possibility has Triple-A Alabama keeping an eye out. Russia accounted for roughly 20 percent of gas imports to the U.S. last year.

Clay Ingram is a spokesperson for Triple A Alabama. He said gas prices may not rise dramatically in the coming weeks but it depends on Ukraine’s status.

“I don’t think it’ll be anything outrageous or crazy and of course the situation in Ukraine will play a part in that as well but it’s really just a wait and see proposition with the situation in Ukraine,” he said.

Ingram also said the best way to counteract higher gas prices is to price shop.

“It kind of comes down to the various sanctions that the U.S. and other counties may oppose on Russia. How many counties are involved in that," he said. "Exactly what those sanctions are. If they include gas and oil or not and how long they’re in place.”