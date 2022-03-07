Study: Alabama women lag in the nation for wages, education, voting...

Alabama ranks at the bottom when it comes to issues impacting women. The financial website WalletHub conducted a recent study to measure which states are best for women to live. The study measured women’s economic and social well-being as well as women’s health care and safety. Jill Gonzalez is an analyst for WalletHub. She says that Alabama could use improvement in multiple categories.

“The economic and social well-being that’s where Alabama ranked last overall. Everything from having one of the lowest high school graduation rates for women to one of the lowest percentage of women who voted in the last election. To one of the highest female uninsured rate,” Gonzales said. ”

Only Oklahoma ranked worse in the Wallethub study. The study also measured female median earnings, unemployment rates, poverty percentages, the economic clout of women owned businesses, how a state treats working moms, and the quality of women’s hospitals. Gonzales says every state has room for improvement. That includes Alabama.

“There’s still ways to go from here and the possibility is certainly there. So hopefully residents in Alabama women in Alabama and local officials and authorities can look at this and say hey this is where we need to step it up and put local policy in place to do so,” Gonzales contends.

Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia round out the top five among U.S. states in the Wallethub study. Researchers also note that “blue” states tend to treat women better than “red” states.

