Alabama tourism committee advances lottery and casino bill

Alabama is one step closer to getting a lottery and multiple new casinos.

The Senate Tourism Committee voted on Wednesday to advance legislation that would authorize a state lottery, sports betting, eight full casinos with slots and table games and two smaller gambling sites. The proposed casinos would be located at existing state dog tracks owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

The Senate will now vote on the bill as supporters told the committee Alabama residents want to vote on the issue of gambling and opponents argue the bill would reward a few select operators.