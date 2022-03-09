Committee advances ban on teaching of 'divisive concepts'

A bill banning the teaching of "divisive concepts," such as race and gender, has been advanced by an Alabama legislative committee.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee sent the bill that would forbid the topics being taught in public schools to the full Alabama Senate.

The legislation joins several others pushed by Republicans in multiple states seeking to ban either critical race theory or restrict how teachers discuss race. It would ban a list of "divisive concepts" from being taught in K-12 schools, including the idea that the United States is "inherently racist or sexist" and that anyone should feel guilt because of their race.