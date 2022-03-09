New report focuses on how climate change affects Gulf of Mexico

A United Nations report paints a grim picture for the future of the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricanes that impacted the Mobile area are considered one sign.

The United Nations’ report focuses on global warming and what may happen to the Gulf of Mexico if the Earth heats up only a few degrees. The study points to increased storm activity, like Hurricane Ida which killed two people in Alabama and left New Orleans without electricity for days.

The report also includes concerns over melting ice caps which could raise sea levels and impact tourism and the fishing industry along Alabama’s coast.

The state’s department of tourism says visitors spent over $13 billion year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The report raises the concern that Gulf coastal states are conservative with lawmakers that tend to oppose clean energy initiatives.