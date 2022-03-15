© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Non profit to help Black Belt residents with wastewater pollution

Alabama Public Radio | By Heidi Ward
Published March 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
Sewage spill
Nelson Brooke
/
Black Warrior Riverkeeper

Alabama’s Black Belt region is receiving a helping hand to improve health and safety. The Community Plumbing Challenge is a weeklong event is to improve the health and sanitation by creating better wastewater removal systems.

Seán Kearney works with the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation. He said the program will take place over the next two years with the challenge kicking it off.

“These living conditions aren’t acceptable, and we are just aiming to do something about it and help in the small way we can," he said. "The industry we represent, the plumbing industry, it’s crucial in that it’s an essential service in providing safe water and sanitation for those that don’t have it.”

Kearney said these living conditions are not acceptable.

“So, whatever we can do to support the Black Belt program, which is a really ambitious and important program, from the plumbing industry side, that’s what we’re hoping to achieve," he said. We hope that we can deliver something useful and practical, and we can build on that together with those local partners from here.”

The event runs through Friday. It will upgrade five homes and provide plumbing support to the areas affected.

News
Heidi Ward
Heidi Ward is a University of Alabama student intern working in the APR newsroom. So far, Heidi's stories have included the impeachment of Lauderdale County's coroner, and a Black History Month book drive to benefit Alabama's Black Belt.
