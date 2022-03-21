© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Alabama driver's license offices closing to implement new system

Alabama Public Radio
Published March 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
sample license

A new driver’s license system is expected to change the way people will renew their licenses in Alabama.

The system is called LEADS, short for Law Enforcement Agency Driver System. There are eight systems that have been used for decades in Alabama. They'll all be replaced by the news LEADS.

Corporal Reginal King is with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He said the new system is designed to make things easier.

“Once LEADS goes live on April 26an individual will be able to pre-apply online for their Alabama driver’s license prior to visiting a driver’s license office," he said. "It’s really going to reduce the wait time for those individuals attempting to renew their license. ”

Driver's licenses offices will be closed in mid-April to update the system.

King said that citizens can still get a license the week the offices are closed.

“We do need the public to be aware that while the offices are going to close during that time, there will be ALEA examiners onsite and available to assist individuals with road test for Class D driver’s license and Class CDL driver’s license,” he said.

Drivers whose license expires between the week of the April closure are being urged to renew their licenses now instead of waiting.

