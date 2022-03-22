Mayor's Cup back to raising money for Tuscaloosa students

A Tuscaloosa tradition is returning after two years.

Registration is now open for the annual Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup. The event is back after COVID-19 shut it down for the past two years. This 5K raises money for pre-K programs for 4-year-olds. Runners and walkers are invited to join in raising money to give kids a better education.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said he is grateful to have the run again and see the community’s support for those in need.

“Just seeing all the people of this community for our academically at-risk 4-year-olds, Tuscaloosa is an amazing and generous place and to see people give up their time, talent and treasure for most children they do not know speaks volumes about the type of community we have,” he said.

The Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup has raised over three-hundred and fifty thousand dollars since its first event in 2007. For more on this story head to APR.org

Maddox said he plans to run the 5K with his son. He said this year’s Mayor’s Cup will be an important part of providing education to prepare Tuscaloosa kids for the rest of their education.

“It gives our 4-year-old academically at-risk an opportunity to be in a classroom with a certified classroom teacher that’s going to get them ready," he said. "If you’re not reading on grade level by fourth grade, there’s an 80% chance you won’t graduate high school. Early education is the key, and a pre-K program has shown that it can make a difference.”

