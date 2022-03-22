© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

NWS: Today’s storm front could be more violent than last week’s weather

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published March 22, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT
Heavy rain, straight line winds, and the possibility of tornadoes could hit anywhere from Birmingham to the Alabama Gulf coast. Weather watchers say today’s forecast could be even worse that last week’s double dose of violent storms. The Mobile area could see the same kind of flooding that hit the Magic City last Wednesday. Brandon Black is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile. He says it’s doesn’t much to create a flooding emergency…

“It only takes about six inches of moving water to move a vehicle,” Black explains. “So, it doesn’t take a lot to…you might think you’re okay, but if it’s moving swiftly, your car can be swept off the road. So, we advise people to just stay off the road.”

Last week’s storms knocked out power to thirteen thousand homes and generated a possible tornado in south Alabama. Video on social media showed rain water flooding parking lot and flowing into businesses in Birmingham. Black says sometimes the best strategy when a slow moving storm hits, is to do nothing…

“Flash flooding can occur, obviously, quickly especially in an urban area. So, if you try to race home before it, you might get caught in it. Sometimes it’s best to wait it out and let things settle down, rather than make the rush home.”

Last week’s storms generated a possible tornado in south Alabama. Local authorities told reporters that nine mobile homes were among the structures damaged. Two people were reported injured last week, but no deaths in Escambia County were attributed to the reported twister.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
