ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Friday that the organization will no longer be using an Alabama jail to house detainees.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made a commitment to review detention facilities to determine whether they are humane, meet applicable standards and are a responsible use of funding.
ICE was using the Etowah County Jail in Gadsden before announcing it would now limit its use to centers in Florida, Louisiana and North Carolina.