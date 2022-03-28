© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published March 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
jail.JPG
istockphoto
/

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Friday that the organization will no longer be using an Alabama jail to house detainees.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made a commitment to review detention facilities to determine whether they are humane, meet applicable standards and are a responsible use of funding.

ICE was using the Etowah County Jail in Gadsden before announcing it would now limit its use to centers in Florida, Louisiana and North Carolina.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate