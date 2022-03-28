Oldest Black Catholic school in Mobile to remain open

A historic Black school in Mobile is staying open after facing the threat of closure.

The Heart of Mary Catholic School is the oldest Black Catholic school in Mobile after opening in 1901. Enrollment has declined over the years and funding has also dropped. Alumni set up a GoFundMe and raised almost $450,000 in efforts to save the school.

The Archdiocese of Mobile recently announced the school will remain open and released the following statement:

“After thoughtful conversation among all responsible parties, with support of the Archdiocese of Mobile, some national and local Heart of Mary School alumni have offered to take responsibility for the continued existence of Heart of Mary Catholic School in Mobile, Alabama. A new corporation and a new governing board are in the process of being formed independent of the Archdiocese of Mobile. This new board will take responsibility for the continued operation and administration of the school.

The continuation of Heart of Mary has been made possible through the recent efforts and prayers of national and local alumni, as well as significant corporate and individual supporters who have pledged to provide a continuing financial foundation for the school. Additionally, new requests from parents to send their children to Heart of Mary point to increased enrollment.”

