Alabama trying to contain wildfire before high winds

A wildfire has spread to nearly 750 acres of forest southeast of Birmingham and firefighters are trying to contain before the arrival of high winds on Wednesday.

Forecasters predict windspeeds could reach hurricane strength, so fire agencies are making a "hard push" to create breaks that would slow the spread of the flames. The weather service also said that the rain predicted for Wednesday night could also help extinguish the fire.

The fire began Saturday in Shelby County on heavily forested Double Oak Mountain.