Severe weather expected Wednesday

Weather experts say that Alabama will likely experience storms on Wednesday. AL.com reports that nearly half the state is at a “moderate” risk of severe weather, with most of the rest of the state at an “enhanced” risk.

Jennifer Saari, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said that the storms are expected to hit later in the day and not ease up until late Wednesday night.

“Tomorrow we’re expecting a dangerous line of storms to be moving into the state of Alabama during the late afternoon to early evening hours,” Saari said, “and moving eastward throughout the state and exiting towards the overnight hours.”

Saari also said that regardless of risk level, all of the state needs to be prepared for the potential of rough weather.

“We could see before that line even gets here some wind gusts up to 40 miles an hour or so, which could cause power outages” she said. “A couple tornados are possible as well.”

Damaging winds are a concern for forecasters, and wind advisories are expected to go into effect tomorrow.