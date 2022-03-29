© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Sponsors: Lottery bills unlikely to get vote this session

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published March 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT
las-vegas-g1b78b5ca6_640.jpg
Pixabay
/

Proposals to allow a state lottery and casinos are unlikely to be voted on this session according to two Alabama lawmakers.

Rep. Chris Brown and Sen. Greg Albritton are sponsoring bills that they said are unlikely to gain traction with just six days left in session.

Alabamians voted against a state lottery in 1999 proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman, keeping Alabama one of just five states without a lottery. Disagreements about electronic gambling among other divisions have since kept the issue obtaining another statewide vote.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate