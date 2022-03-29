Sponsors: Lottery bills unlikely to get vote this session

Proposals to allow a state lottery and casinos are unlikely to be voted on this session according to two Alabama lawmakers.

Rep. Chris Brown and Sen. Greg Albritton are sponsoring bills that they said are unlikely to gain traction with just six days left in session.

Alabamians voted against a state lottery in 1999 proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman, keeping Alabama one of just five states without a lottery. Disagreements about electronic gambling among other divisions have since kept the issue obtaining another statewide vote.