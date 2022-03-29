© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Union representing Southern Poverty Law Center protests

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published March 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT
The Southern Poverty Law Center is accused of having racial disparities in its return to office plans.

The union representing protesting workers demonstrated in front of the organization's headquarters on Monday. A representative of the union told the Montgomery Advertiser that Black women make up most of the staff of a unit within the SPLC that is being required to return to the office while other employees are being offered more flexibility.

The president and CEO of the organization told the newspaper that only 9% of the group's nearly 400 employees fill positions requiring them to be in the office.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
