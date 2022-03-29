Union representing Southern Poverty Law Center protests

The Southern Poverty Law Center is accused of having racial disparities in its return to office plans.

The union representing protesting workers demonstrated in front of the organization's headquarters on Monday. A representative of the union told the Montgomery Advertiser that Black women make up most of the staff of a unit within the SPLC that is being required to return to the office while other employees are being offered more flexibility.

The president and CEO of the organization told the newspaper that only 9% of the group's nearly 400 employees fill positions requiring them to be in the office.