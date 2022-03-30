Amazon, union organizers face off again in Alabama

Amazon workers in Bessemer are holding a do-over election to decide on whether or not to unionize.

Ballots were sent to 6,100 workers and the National Labor Relations Board could have results as early as Thursday.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is hoping the vote will favor the union, which would be Amazon's one in the U.S.

The company is also facing union votes in New York City where an independent labor group is spearheading the effort.