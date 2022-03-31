© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Lawmakers propose record pay raises for senior teachers

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published March 31, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT
Experienced public school teachers could be getting a pay raise in Alabama after legislators advanced a bill to raise minimum salaries for teachers with nine or more years experience.

The legislation now moves from the Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee to the full Senate to be voted on Thursday.

The proposal would offer pay increases from 5 to 21 percent over current salaries. Lawmakers said the legislation is an effort to keep educators from leaving Alabama classrooms for other states or private sector jobs. A teacher with a bachelor's degree and 20 years of experience would see their salary rise from nearly $52,000 to more than $57,000.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
