News

Limestone warden placed on leave

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published April 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
Limestone County Sheriff
Limestone County Sheriff's Facebook
/

The warden of Alabama's largest prison has been placed on mandatory leave, but authorities have not released why. Deborah Toney is the warden of Limestone Correctional facility and was placed on leave March 21 for up to 10 workdays.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kristi Simpson confirmed the action but said she could not comment further, "as this is an internal personnel matter."

State rules allow employees to be placed on leave when it is in the best interest of the department. Such conditions could include when an employee is under investigation for something that may lead to disciplinary proceedings.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
