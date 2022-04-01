Limestone warden placed on leave

The warden of Alabama's largest prison has been placed on mandatory leave, but authorities have not released why. Deborah Toney is the warden of Limestone Correctional facility and was placed on leave March 21 for up to 10 workdays.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kristi Simpson confirmed the action but said she could not comment further, "as this is an internal personnel matter."

State rules allow employees to be placed on leave when it is in the best interest of the department. Such conditions could include when an employee is under investigation for something that may lead to disciplinary proceedings.