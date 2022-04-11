Alabama communities focus on preventing child abuse

Some Alabama counties are observing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. A new kickoff event for this month of awareness is planned for Chilton County. Jana Zuelzke works with the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy. She says the event features the signing of a proclamation to make April Child Abuse Awareness Month for Chilton County and a parade.

“The symbols of Child Abuse Prevention month are a blue ribbon and a pinwheel,” she said. “And so, the pinwheels represent the innocence of childhood. So, our kick-off event will actually end with a pinwheel parade, where we’ll have pretty much anyone that attends the actual kick-off will be able to grab a pinwheel and we’re going to do a parade.”

Butterfly Bridges has scheduled several additional events for the month of April to spread awareness. Zuelske says everyone can do something to help protect children and keep the community safe.

“We’re going to do a parade three blocks from our facility up to a little corner park area in Clanton, where we will all plant the pinwheels in a pinwheel garden under a tree,” Zuelzke said. “We will plant the number of pinwheels that will represent each child that we all served together last year where there was a child abuse report made.”

