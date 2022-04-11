NRA endorses Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in governor's race

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has the support of the National Rifle Association in her race to win a second full term in office.

The group endorsed the governor on Monday, not long after she signed legislation in March abolishing a current state requirement to get a state permit and background check to carry a concealed handgun.

The NRA has regularly endorsed sitting governors in Alabama where Ivey said at a campaign event people will stand up for their constitutional rights to keep and bear arms.