NRA endorses Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in governor's race

Alabama Public Radio
Published April 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
ivey.jpg

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has the support of the National Rifle Association in her race to win a second full term in office.

The group endorsed the governor on Monday, not long after she signed legislation in March abolishing a current state requirement to get a state permit and background check to carry a concealed handgun.

The NRA has regularly endorsed sitting governors in Alabama where Ivey said at a campaign event people will stand up for their constitutional rights to keep and bear arms.

