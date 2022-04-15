© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Alabama jobless rate matches all-time low of 2.9%

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published April 15, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
Alabama's unemployment rate is at the lowest it ever was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The March rate was 2.9%, much lower than the 3.7% it was in March of 2021. It also matches the state's previous record low rate from September 2019.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the state's lowest rate at 1.7% while Wilcox County in west Alabama had the highest rate at 8.8%.

The state said the preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate in March was a decline from the 3% rate in February.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
