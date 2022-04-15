Tornado causes housing crunch in poor, rural Alabama county
A tornado that hit rural Alabama has left several people searching for somewhere to live before another round of storms hit the state.
A public housing community called Branch Heights in Eutaw saw more than 40 homes damaged by a twister Wednesday night. Twenty-seven of those apartments have been deemed uninhabitable.
Workers are trying to find housing for around 110 people, which is becoming a more urgent task as more storms are forecasted for the weekend.