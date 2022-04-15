© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Tornado causes housing crunch in poor, rural Alabama county

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published April 15, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT
tornado damage
Pixabay
/

A tornado that hit rural Alabama has left several people searching for somewhere to live before another round of storms hit the state.

A public housing community called Branch Heights in Eutaw saw more than 40 homes damaged by a twister Wednesday night. Twenty-seven of those apartments have been deemed uninhabitable.

Workers are trying to find housing for around 110 people, which is becoming a more urgent task as more storms are forecasted for the weekend.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
