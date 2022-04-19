Denmark and the Netherlands join Alabama with cases of mysterious liver illness

Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children. The illnesses were first identified in Alabama and in Europe with newest infections in Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The Alabama Department of Public Health says at least nine children in the state have been diagnosed with hepatitis. Two of the Alabama patients required liver transplants. Alabama is the only State in the nation with the illnesses. Last week, British officials reported seventy four cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, detected in children since January. The usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis were not found in the cases, and scientists and doctors are considering other possible sources, including COVID-19, other viruses and environmental factors. British officials ruled out any links to COVID-19 vaccines, saying none of the affected children was vaccinated. Researchers have not found any connections between the children, and none of them had any known underlying health conditions. ADPH says the children came from different areas of Alabama and complained of symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness. They were diagnosed with varying degrees of liver injury, including liver failure.