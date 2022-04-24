© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Former members of the Crimson Tide football team await the 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published April 24, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
Alabama Pro Day Football
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Former Alabama football players Chris Owens and Evan Neal participate in positions drills at Alabama's NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

It could be a nervous week for former members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. The 2022 NFL draft starts on Thursday and a number of Tide players are hoping to go pro. Offensive tackle Evan Neal, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, and wide receiver Jameson Williams John Metchie are among the ten former Alabama players hoping to hear their names called during the NFL draft starting on Thursday. A mock draft by CBS sports has Neal going to the New York Giants with the fifth pick. That same unofficial chart includes Jameson Williams being drafted by the Houston Texans at number fifteen or the Los Angeles Chargers two picks later. The Associated Press is focusing on the Jacksonville Jaguars, which has reportedly narrowed its candidates to four. Alabama’s Evan Neal is among the mix to help franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Alabama head coach Nick Saban says former Tide players have earned nearly two billion dollars in combined salaries since 2007.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
  • IMG_6274.JPG
    Award Entries
    Alabama's "zero to hero" year to win the 2018 college football title
    Pat Duggins
    The University of Alabama college football team went from “zero” to “hero” during a tumultuous college football season, where the Alabama lost to its cross-state rival Auburn in the annual “Iron Bowl” game. That pushed the Tide out of the top four ranked teams where it had spent the year. Instead of being assured of a playoff slot, Alabama could only wait for a decision from the playoff committee on whether the team could contend for the 2018 title game in Atlanta.
  • DSCN0967.JPG
    Arts & Life
    BAMA champs fighting for Brielle
    Pat Duggins
    During today's University of Alabama homecoming, members of the 1992 championship football team will be recognized for the 25th anniversary of their…
  • Alabama Georgia depth chart pix.jpg
    News
    Alabama loses national championship to Georgia
    Pat Duggins
    The national championship game in Indianapolis delivered white knuckle moments for fans of both teams, as Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18 to take the 2022 national college football title.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate