Former members of the Crimson Tide football team await the 2022 NFL Draft

It could be a nervous week for former members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. The 2022 NFL draft starts on Thursday and a number of Tide players are hoping to go pro. Offensive tackle Evan Neal, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, and wide receiver Jameson Williams John Metchie are among the ten former Alabama players hoping to hear their names called during the NFL draft starting on Thursday. A mock draft by CBS sports has Neal going to the New York Giants with the fifth pick. That same unofficial chart includes Jameson Williams being drafted by the Houston Texans at number fifteen or the Los Angeles Chargers two picks later. The Associated Press is focusing on the Jacksonville Jaguars, which has reportedly narrowed its candidates to four. Alabama’s Evan Neal is among the mix to help franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Alabama head coach Nick Saban says former Tide players have earned nearly two billion dollars in combined salaries since 2007.