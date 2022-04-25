Hearing set in effort to block Alabama transgender law

A controversial Alabama law will be the subject of a hearing next month, just days before the law is scheduled to take effect.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke will oversee the hearing on a request for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction on legislation that bans the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender Alabamians under the age of 19.

The hearing is schedule for May 5 and 6, right before the law takes effect on May 8.

The law will make providing puberty blockers and hormones to transgender youth a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.