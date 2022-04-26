Mississippi protesters call for end to Confederate holiday also celebrated in Alabama

Alabama is one of three states to still celebrate Confederate Memorial Day.

Mississippi celebrated Monday despite protests saying commemorations of the Confederacy are enduring signs of systemic racism and need to stop. Protesters including several members of Indivisible Northeast Mississippi held signs denouncing the holiday in front of a Confederate monument at the old Lee County Courthouse in Tupelo. They also criticized Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for proclaiming April as Confederate Heritage Month.

South Carolina will also celebrate Confederate Memorial Day in May.