House GOP leader McCarthy’s actions regarding Alabama lawmaker under the microscope

The bipartisan U.S. House committee on the January sixth attack on the Capitol appears more intent on an interview with House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy. This renewed interest seems stoked by audio recordings, including those involving Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks.

The audio, released by the New York Times, features McCarthy singling out Brooks and several conservative lawmakers as possibly endangering the security of other members of Congress in the Capitol. Brooks addressed the January sixth rally before the insurrection. He told his audience to “fight like hell” before the marched to the Capitol. There was a reported call to discipline Brooks for his action, but no indication McCarthy followed up with any disciplinary measures. Brooks is dismissing the NYT reporting, saying McCarthy spoke before knowing the facts. He adds that the Minority Leader hasn’t spoken to him about the rally.

The House committee investigating the January sixth attack is redoubling its efforts for an interview with McCarthy amid revelations from the New York Times recordings. Chairman Bennie Thompson says the panel expects to decide this week about issuing a second request to McCarthy. The House Minority leader has declined to voluntarily appear before the panel. The committee is also looking at summoning a widening group of House Republicans for interviews