State signs prison construction contract, quiet on details

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published April 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT
prison-553836_1920.jpg

Alabama has signed a contract to build a new state prison, but details are not being released.

The deal is part of a $1.3 billion construction plan that partly uses pandemic relief funds.

The contract is with Caddell Construction Co. to build a specialized men's prison in Elmore County that will provide medical and mental health services.

Details of the contract have not been released, as the Alabama Department of Corrections said the document needed to be redacted.

The plan will use $400 million from the state's share of the American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the construction.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
