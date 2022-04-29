Alabama Javelin missile factory could be put on overdrive through Defense Production Act

Alabama’s Lockheed-Martin plant is getting ready for a Presidential visit on Tuesday. That factory in the city of Troy is one of the suppliers of the shoulder launched Javelin missiles now in use in Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s army. That plant could be seeing more business soon through the same law that was used to create additional protective gear during COVID-19 pandemic. The news site AXIOS is reporting that members of Congress, and the company that makes Javelin anti-tank weapons, and stinger anti-anti-aircraft missiles, want President Biden to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of these popular weapons. The White House has reportedly sent one third of the Pentagon’s supply of Javelins and stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. That’s prompting the call for using the Defense Production Act to build more of these weapons. President Harry Truman created the Defense Production Act in 1950 to address the lack of wartime equipment during the Korean War.

