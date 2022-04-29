© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama Javelin missile factory could be put on overdrive through Defense Production Act

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published April 29, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT
Ukraine Tensions
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
/
AP
Ukrainian servicemen load Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, into a military trucks at the Boryspil airport, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into "the most dangerous moment" for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpart who said the Kremlin won't accept lectures from the West. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Alabama’s Lockheed-Martin plant is getting ready for a Presidential visit on Tuesday. That factory in the city of Troy is one of the suppliers of the shoulder launched Javelin missiles now in use in Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s army. That plant could be seeing more business soon through the same law that was used to create additional protective gear during COVID-19 pandemic. The news site AXIOS is reporting that members of Congress, and the company that makes Javelin anti-tank weapons, and stinger anti-anti-aircraft missiles, want President Biden to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of these popular weapons. The White House has reportedly sent one third of the Pentagon’s supply of Javelins and stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. That’s prompting the call for using the Defense Production Act to build more of these weapons. President Harry Truman created the Defense Production Act in 1950 to address the lack of wartime equipment during the Korean War.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate