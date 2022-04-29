© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Deadline approaching for beautification grant

Alabama Public Radio | By Lacey Alexander
Published April 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
The deadline is today for Alabama organizations to apply for beautification dollars.

The Good Roots Grant is a program provided by the Alabama Power Company. The money is awarded to individuals to help Alabama cities plant trees and make other efforts toward beautification.

Danielle Kimbrough is with Alabama Power Company. She said she’s seen the good the grant can do all across the state.

"I will say in West Alabama and here in Tuscaloosa, most recently we’ve seen grant applications from the city of Northport, and grants for historic Northport," she said. "We’ve had over the years other non-profit groups or municipalities take advantage of this Good Roots program. "

Kimbrough said different organizations can use the grant in different ways.

"We’re seeing more groups do activities outside. So while this grant started as a way to just plant trees, we’ve kind of expanded that. We talk about beautification, but that could mean a lot of things." 

Eligible groups include local governments and school systems. Grants can be awarded up to $1,000.

