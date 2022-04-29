Public high schools in Mongtomery, Huntsville lead in annual rankings

The US News and World Report has released its yearly rankings of the best public high schools in Alabama.

Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) High School in Montgomery came in first and New Century Tech Demo High School in Huntsville came in second. Both are magnet schools.

The highest-ranked non-magnet schools in Alabama were Mountain Brook High School and Vestavia Hills High School. The report ranked Mountain Brook High School as the third best public school in Alabama and Vestavia Hills High School as the fourth.

The US News uses factors like college readiness, state assessment performance and graduation rate to create its yearly rankings.