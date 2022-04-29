© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Public high schools in Mongtomery, Huntsville lead in annual rankings

Alabama Public Radio | By Libby Foster
Published April 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
schools.jpg
Pixabay
/

The US News and World Report has released its yearly rankings of the best public high schools in Alabama.

Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) High School in Montgomery came in first and New Century Tech Demo High School in Huntsville came in second. Both are magnet schools.

The highest-ranked non-magnet schools in Alabama were Mountain Brook High School and Vestavia Hills High School. The report ranked Mountain Brook High School as the third best public school in Alabama and Vestavia Hills High School as the fourth.

The US News uses factors like college readiness, state assessment performance and graduation rate to create its yearly rankings.

News
Libby Foster
Libby Foster is a news intern for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Libby Foster
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate