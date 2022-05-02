Researchers returning for assessment of last US slave ship
The last ship to bring enslaved Africans to the United States will be assessed by researchers off the coast of Alabama.
The Alabama Historical Commission said a team will spent 10 days evaluating the remnants of the Clotilda starting Monday. A 100-foot-long barge will be used with equipment for divers and to store artifacts removed from the water.
The ship was scuttled in a river after dropping off 110 West Africans on the Alabama coast in 1860. Descendants of the captives still live nearby in a community called Africatown USA, just north of Mobile.