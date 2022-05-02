Reward offered for information on missing Alabama corrections officer, inmate

The U.S. Marshals Service says it's offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and an Alabama correctional officer who disappeared Friday. Vicky White disappeared after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center to go to a courthouse. She is considered “missing and endangered.” The escaped inmate is Casey Cole White, who had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He and the Northern Alabama U.S. Marshal Marty Keely says that the inmate is believed to be a serious threat to the officer and the public.

In a separate case, a search began over the weekend for an inmate who escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility in Alabama. The state Department of Corrections says Mitchell Lindsey fled just before 8:30 a.m. from the prison located in Montgomery County. Details on how he escaped the facility have not been released. Lindsey has been serving a life sentence for reckless murder. He was found guilty of killing 68-year-old Bessie Louise Stovall. Lindsey sped through a stop sign and hit Stovall's vehicle. She died at the scene.