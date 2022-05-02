© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Reward offered for information on missing Alabama corrections officer, inmate

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT
Alabama-Missing Prison Official
AP
/
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The U.S. Marshals Service says it's offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and an Alabama correctional officer who disappeared Friday. Vicky White disappeared after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center to go to a courthouse. She is considered “missing and endangered.” The escaped inmate is Casey Cole White, who had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He and the Northern Alabama U.S. Marshal Marty Keely says that the inmate is believed to be a serious threat to the officer and the public.

In a separate case, a search began over the weekend for an inmate who escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility in Alabama. The state Department of Corrections says Mitchell Lindsey fled just before 8:30 a.m. from the prison located in Montgomery County. Details on how he escaped the facility have not been released. Lindsey has been serving a life sentence for reckless murder. He was found guilty of killing 68-year-old Bessie Louise Stovall. Lindsey sped through a stop sign and hit Stovall's vehicle. She died at the scene.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate