State signs $623 million contract for 4,000-inmate prison

The details of a deal between the state of Alabama and the company building a new state prison have been released. The contract is worth $623 million, partly paid with pandemic relief funds.

Caddell Construction Co. is building the facility in Elmore County that will hold 4,000 inmates.

A redacted copy of the contract stated the "initial guaranteed maximum price" for the deal is $623 million, which two lawmakers said matches initial cost projections.