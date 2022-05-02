© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

State signs $623 million contract for 4,000-inmate prison

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published May 2, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT
Kim Chandler/AP
AP
Inmates sit in a treatment dorm at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The Department of Justice has threatened to sue Alabama over excessive violence and other problems in state prisons for male inmates. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

The details of a deal between the state of Alabama and the company building a new state prison have been released. The contract is worth $623 million, partly paid with pandemic relief funds.

Caddell Construction Co. is building the facility in Elmore County that will hold 4,000 inmates.

A redacted copy of the contract stated the "initial guaranteed maximum price" for the deal is $623 million, which two lawmakers said matches initial cost projections.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
