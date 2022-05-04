© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Alabama church of 'Bloody Sunday' on endangered places list

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published May 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT
Brown Chapel AME Church
1 of 4  — 11Most2022_BrownChapelAMEChurch1_crRonCogswell_WikimediaCommons.jpg
National Trust for Historic Preservation
Brown Chapel AME Church
2 of 4  — 11Most2022_BrownChapelAMEChurch3_crRonCogswell_WikiMediaCommons.jpg
National Trust for Historic Preservation
Brown Chapel AME Church
3 of 4  — 11Most2022_BrownChapel_AMEChurch_Termite_Damage_at_South_Balcony_02_crTheHistoricBrownChapelAMEChurchPreservationSocietyInc.jpg
National Trust for Historic Preservation
Barack Obama
4 of 4  — Barack Obama
File - Then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., speaks at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Ala., on March 4, 2007. The church tops the 2022 list of the nation's most endangered historic places, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)
Rob Carr/AP

A historic church that was also once a site integral to the Civil Rights movement is now listed among endangered historical places.

Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma tops the list by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit based out of Washington D.C. that works to highlight and preserve sites that are in danger of being lost.

The church is dealing with termites and water leaks after being shut down at the beginning of the pandemic. It was built in 1908 and served as the starting point for voting rights marches in 1965.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation released a statement on the state of Brown Chapel:

Brown Chapel AME Church played a pivotal role in the Selma to Montgomery marches that helped lead to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Severe termite damage has forced Brown Chapel to close its doors to its active congregation and visiting public for the foreseeable future. The Historic Brown Chapel AME Church Preservation Society, Incorporated, is seeking partnerships, resources, and support to ensure this sacred site can continue to serve its community and the nation as a beacon of hope for positive change and equality.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
