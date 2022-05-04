Alabama church of 'Bloody Sunday' on endangered places list

A historic church that was also once a site integral to the Civil Rights movement is now listed among endangered historical places.

Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma tops the list by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit based out of Washington D.C. that works to highlight and preserve sites that are in danger of being lost.

The church is dealing with termites and water leaks after being shut down at the beginning of the pandemic. It was built in 1908 and served as the starting point for voting rights marches in 1965.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation released a statement on the state of Brown Chapel:

Brown Chapel AME Church played a pivotal role in the Selma to Montgomery marches that helped lead to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Severe termite damage has forced Brown Chapel to close its doors to its active congregation and visiting public for the foreseeable future. The Historic Brown Chapel AME Church Preservation Society, Incorporated, is seeking partnerships, resources, and support to ensure this sacred site can continue to serve its community and the nation as a beacon of hope for positive change and equality.