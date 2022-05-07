Authorities find “getaway car” in case of missing corrections officer, escaped inmate

The search continues for a missing Alabama corrections officer and an escaped inmate. The nationwide manhunt was prompted by what’s believed to be a “jailhouse romance” between prisoner Casey White and prison official Vicky White, who are unrelated. Authorities in Tennessee say they found their “getaway car” in an impound lot. It was there for a week before officials knew what they had.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters the Ford Edge vehicle with distinctive burnt orange paint was found on a roadside and towed the same day that the inmate and the corrections went missing. The car as found in a rural area off Interstate 65 about one hundred miles from the jail in Florence, Alabama.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the two, who aren't related, are "regarded as extremely dangerous," and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said there was no indication the two remained in the area. A nationwide manhunt has been ongoing since the pair disappeared in late April 29. Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case and Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County. She appears to have helped him plan and execute the escape

Vicky White told her coworkers that the inmate needed to go to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. She was escorting the inmate alone, which is a violation of the sheriff's office policy. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.