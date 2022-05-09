Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught

An escaped inmate and the officer who helped break him free have been taken into custody in Indiana.

Authorities caught the pair near Evansville, Indiana after a car chase with U.S. Marshals. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said in a press conference that marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by escaped inmate Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered. Vicky White, a former jail official, was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

The Marshals Service said a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky White that charged her with permitting for facilitating escape in the first degree. Casey White was awaiting trial for capital murder when he escaped.