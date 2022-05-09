© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published May 9, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT
This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows Casey White and assistant director of corrections Vicky White.
AP
An escaped inmate and the officer who helped break him free have been taken into custody in Indiana.

Authorities caught the pair near Evansville, Indiana after a car chase with U.S. Marshals. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said in a press conference that marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by escaped inmate Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered. Vicky White, a former jail official, was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

The Marshals Service said a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky White that charged her with permitting for facilitating escape in the first degree. Casey White was awaiting trial for capital murder when he escaped.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
