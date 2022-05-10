Escaped Alabama inmate awaiting extradition after manhunt that left accomplice dead.

An Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped an inmate escape has died from an apparent suicide. Authorities in Evansville, Indiana say Vicky White died after shooting herself in the head. No officers reportedly returned fire. Inmate Casey White is in custody after crashing their vehicle while trying to elude law enforcement. Lauderdale County Jail. County Sheriff Rick Singleton met with reporters in Alabama before White’s death. He says it’s clear how carefully the plot was carried out…

“What was so challenging about this escape…most escapes from a county jail especially, they’re not planned, they just sort of spontaneous,” Singleton observed. “There are no resources available, no plan in place, on what am I going to do when I get out there, other than just run.”

U.S. Marshals took over the manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White who are unrelated. The agency received a tip that the two were in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. That prompted the car chase which ended in the escapee’s vehicle crashing and the single gunshot to Vicky White’s head. Sheriff Singleton says this escape by the officer and the inmate was different from most county jail breaks…

“This escape was obviously well thought out and planned. A lot of preparation went into this. They had cash. They had vehicles,” Singleton said. “They had everything they needed to pull this off. That’s what made the last week and a half so challenging.”

Vicky White was already charged with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree. She was also facing additional counts of forgery and identity theft at the time of her death.

